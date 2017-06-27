Janet Hagberg is president of The Hagberg Company, a firm specializing in career management services for business, higher education and government, She has consulted for many Fortune 500 companies, including Alcoa, General Mills and Honeywell.



Richard Leider is a career counselor, consultant, and director of Leider Inc., a Minneapolis, Minnesota, career development firm. He consults worldwide on career issues such as career/life planning, mid-career reevaluation, executive development, and preretirement planning, and his clients include Aetna Life and Casualty, AT&T, and 3M.