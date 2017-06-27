Over the past ten years, The Inventurers has helped thousands of people discover what they truly want to do in their lives and careers. Whatever your lifestyle or career stage, Hagberg and Leider will lead you through a process called “inventuring”—an excursion into self-discovery that will help you clarify your inner values and achieve personal success.Through exercises, checklists, and reflection questions you'll learn how to: map out an individual plan for your life and career, discover your skills and abilities, create options for your key interests, match your goals with your values, renew your career. Reading this book can be the first step of an exciting life adventure.