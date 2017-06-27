Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Excursions In Life And Career Renewal, Third Edition

Over the past ten years, The Inventurers has helped thousands of people discover what they truly want to do in their lives and careers. Whatever your lifestyle or career stage, Hagberg and Leider will lead you through a process called “inventuring”—an excursion into self-discovery that will help you clarify your inner values and achieve personal success.Through exercises, checklists, and reflection questions you'll learn how to: map out an individual plan for your life and career, discover your skills and abilities, create options for your key interests, match your goals with your values, renew your career. Reading this book can be the first step of an exciting life adventure.
Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics

On Sale: January 22nd 1988

Price: $24.99 / $30.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 252

ISBN-13: 9780201095036

Trade Paperback
