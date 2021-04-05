Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is an actress and singer who began her entertainment career at an early age. The Louisiana native made her acting debut with a small part in Crossroads, portraying the fictionalized younger version of real-life sister Britney Spears’ character. She then found a home in television; appearing on Nickelodeon’s All That and most notably starring as the title character of Zoey 101, for which she won the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award for “Best Actress” in 2006. When she became a mother at 16, her pregnancy made headlines, and Spears took a six year hiatus to focus on raising her daughter. She returned to the entertainment business as a singer who has collaborated with other artists such as Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, and Jana Kramer.



Her life and her family's life have been covered by the media over the past 25 years including E!, Entertainment Tonight, BuzzFeed, MTV, and CMT. However, Jamie Lynn has always been selective with where she shares the personal details of her life. Even so, she has become a favorite amongst Millennials and Gen-Z generations thanks to her down-to-earth image and her work in the cult favorite Nickelodeon show Zoey 101. Her hard work as a child continues to resonate with her fans. So much so that the Zoey 101 reboot in which she will be starring in in the upcoming year is highly anticipated. She will also be coming back for the second season of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.