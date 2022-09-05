James C. Jackson, PsyD

Dr. James “Jim” Jackson is a world-renowned expert on the effects of illness, and Long Covid, on cognitive functioning. A licensed psychologist and a pioneer in the investigation of Post Intensive Care Syndrome (PICS), he is a Research Professor of Medicine and Psychiatry and the Director of Behavioral Health at the ICU Recovery Center at Vanderbilt. He also serves as the Director of Long‑Term Outcomes at the Critical Illness, Brain Dysfunction, and Survivorship (CIBS) Center.