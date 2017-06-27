Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
J. J. Goldberg
J.J. Goldberg writes for a variety of American and Israeli publications. His articles have appeared in The New York Times, The New Republic, and The Jerusalem Report. He won the Corporation for Public Broadcasting Award for his history of Jewish popular music. He lives in New York City.
Jewish Power
Widely acclaimed in both the mainstream and Jewish press, Jewish Power by J.J. Goldberg offers an engaging and provocative portrait of the people, institutions, and…