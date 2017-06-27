Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jewish Power

Inside The American Jewish Establishment

Widely acclaimed in both the mainstream and Jewish press, Jewish Power by J.J. Goldberg offers an engaging and provocative portrait of the people, institutions, and ideas that make up organized Jewish political influence in the United States. Deftly mixing anecdote and analysis, journalist Goldberg explores the inner dynamics of American Jewish life today and finds a Jewish political system in trouble, uncertain of its future, and out of touch with its presumed constituents. Of interest to anyone concerned with the future of American politics, Jewish Power is a serious look at American Jewry and a first-rate assessment of the successes and failures of the American Jewish lobby.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion

On Sale: September 29th 1997

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 446

ISBN-13: 9780201327984

Trade Paperback
