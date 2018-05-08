Ivo H. Daalder is the president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Prior to joining the Council, Daalder served as the ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization under President Obama. He has previously worked with James Lindsay on America Unbound: The Bush Revolution in Foreign Policy, selected as a top book of 2003 by the Economist. Daalder is a frequent contributor to the opinion pages of the world’s leading newspapers, and a regular commentator on international affairs on television and radio.