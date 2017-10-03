Howard Yu

Howard Yu is the LEGO professor of management and innovation at IMD business school in Switzerland, and director of the Advanced Management Program (AMP), a three-week executive course. Yu was selected by Poets&Quants in 2015 as one of “The World’s Top 40 Business Professors Under 40,” and in 2018, he appeared on the Thinkers50 Radar list of thirty management thinkers “most likely to shape the future of how organizations are managed and led.” Yu received his doctoral degree from Harvard Business School.