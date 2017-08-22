Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hergé
Hergé, one of the most famous Belgians in the world, was a comics writer and artist. The internationally successful Adventures of Tintin are his most well-known and beloved works. They have been translated into 38 different languages and have inspired such legends as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. He wrote and illustrated for The Adventures of Tintin until his death in 1983.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Adventures of Tintin: Volume 4
Three classic graphic novels in one deluxe hardcover edition: Red Rackham's Treasure, The Seven Crystal Balls, and Prisoners of the Sun.
The Crab with the Golden Claws
The classic graphic novel. A can of crab meat turns out to be a small clue to a big mystery! Tintin meets Captain Haddock in…