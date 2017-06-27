Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Henry Ashby Turner
Henry Ashby Turner, Jr., is Stille Professor of History at Yale University. He is the author of the definitive German Big Business and the Rise of Hitler and Germany from Partition to Reunification, among other books. He lives in Branford, Connecticut.
Hitler's Thirty Days to Power
In Hitler's Thirty Days to Power, distinguished Yale historian Henry Ashby Turner makes an important and influential addition to his life-long study of Nazi Germany.…