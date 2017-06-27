Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Hitler's Thirty Days to Power

Hitler's Thirty Days to Power

January 1933

by

In Hitler's Thirty Days to Power, distinguished Yale historian Henry Ashby Turner makes an important and influential addition to his life-long study of Nazi Germany. Providing vivid portraits of the main players of the drama of January 1933, and using newly available documents, Turner masterfully recreates the bewildering circumstances surrounding Hitler's unexpected appointment as chancellor of Germany. The result is a work that Booklist calls “first rate … a gripping, foreboding narrative.”
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography

On Sale: August 26th 1997

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 300

ISBN-13: 9780201328004

Trade Paperback
