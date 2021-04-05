Heather McGovern
Mild mannered corporate employee by day, glitter throwing author by night, Heather McGovern writes contemporary romance with humor, heat, and heart.
She lives in the beautiful state of South Carolina with her husband and son. She loves books, fashion, fandom, and make-up.
By the Author
Something Blue
Readers of Michelle Major, Ginny Baird, and Debbie Mason will say "I do" to this charming enemies-to-lovers romance between a straitlaced wedding planner and the…