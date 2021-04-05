Something Blue





Aimee Shipley is a woman on a mission. Her and her sisters’ fledgling destination wedding business is going to crash and burn if they don’t book some weddings soon. So when Aimee’s newly engaged best friend insists on getting married at the Bluebell Inn, Aimee jumps at the chance to impress the wealthy future in-laws — and their high-society friends. But then the best man starts stirring up trouble about the wedding . . . and unwelcome feelings in Aimee’s heart.





Rancher Sawyer Silva has always taken care of his baby brother. So when Garrett decides to tie the knot with a strange woman, Sawyer knows his only choice is to stop this foolish wedding. But as he spends time with a certain passionate, hardworking wedding planner, the more trouble Sawyer has disentangling his plans from his growing feelings for Aimee. And when Aimee discovers Sawyer’s plans, can Sawyer convince her that his only objection is to a future that doesn’t include her?