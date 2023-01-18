Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Heather Huhman
Heather Huhman is an infertility coach who helps people navigate the complicated world of fertility treatments and other paths to parenthood. She is also the host of Beat Infertility, a podcast where she gets real about infertility, empowers listeners to take back control, and provides them with hope for the future. Beat Infertility currently has approximately 45,000 listeners each month and has received more than 2.5 million listens to date. She lives in Maryland with her husband and daughter.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Navigating Infertility
An indispensable, comprehensive, and accessible reference book, Navigating Infertility provides people the tools they need to be their own best advocates as they navigate their…