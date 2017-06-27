Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harry E. Chambers
By the Author
Finding, Hiring, And Keeping Peak Performers
Every manager or business owner knows that the most precious and scarce commodity is talent. And it's a seller's market-with scrappy dot.com start-ups vying with…
Effective Communication Skills For Scientific And Techinical Professionals
Flatter, more collaborative organizational structures, combined with the pressure to translate innovative ideas into action quickly, are increasing the need by technical professionals-such as computer…
Getting Promoted
From house author and popular management trainer, Harry Chambers, comes a paperback original for ambitious individuals who aspire to achieve growth, development, and promotability in…
The Bad Attitude Survival Guide
With the increased pressures on business today, the workplace can be rampant with resentment, subpar performance, and inflexibility. So how does a manager address the…