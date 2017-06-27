Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harry E. Chambers

Harry Chambers is President of Trinity Solutions, Inc., an Atlanta-area consulting and training firm specializing in leadership, team coaching and building, and organizational development. He is the co-author of No Fear Management: Rebuilding Trust, Performance, and Commitment in the New American Workplace and The Bad Attitude Survival Guide, named one of the 30 best business books of 1998 by Soundview Executive Book Summaries.
Read More Arrow Icon