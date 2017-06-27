Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Bad Attitude Survival Guide

Essential Tools For Managers

by

With the increased pressures on business today, the workplace can be rampant with resentment, subpar performance, and inflexibility. So how does a manager address the issue of employee and coworker negativity, and create a more positive workplace? Using practical information, useful diagnostic tests, and hands-on instruction, The Bad Attitude Survival Guide provides managers with the tools, insights, and strategies to identify root causes of antiproductive behavior, diagnose problems, and foster a more cooperative and productive working environment. It also realistically assesses the limitations managers might face, identifies problems that cannot be corrected, and suggests how to proceed in a way that will obtain the most desirable results.
Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics

On Sale: January 8th 1998

Price: $29.99 / $38.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9780201311464

Trade Paperback
