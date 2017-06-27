With the increased pressures on business today, the workplace can be rampant with resentment, subpar performance, and inflexibility. So how does a manager address the issue of employee and coworker negativity, and create a more positive workplace? Using practical information, useful diagnostic tests, and hands-on instruction, The Bad Attitude Survival Guide provides managers with the tools, insights, and strategies to identify root causes of antiproductive behavior, diagnose problems, and foster a more cooperative and productive working environment. It also realistically assesses the limitations managers might face, identifies problems that cannot be corrected, and suggests how to proceed in a way that will obtain the most desirable results.