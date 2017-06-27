Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Bad Attitude Survival Guide
Essential Tools For Managers
With the increased pressures on business today, the workplace can be rampant with resentment, subpar performance, and inflexibility. So how does a manager address the issue of employee and coworker negativity, and create a more positive workplace? Using practical information, useful diagnostic tests, and hands-on instruction, The Bad Attitude Survival Guide provides managers with the tools, insights, and strategies to identify root causes of antiproductive behavior, diagnose problems, and foster a more cooperative and productive working environment. It also realistically assesses the limitations managers might face, identifies problems that cannot be corrected, and suggests how to proceed in a way that will obtain the most desirable results.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use