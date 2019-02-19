Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Hank Hanegraaff

Hank Hanegraaff, president of the Christian Research Institute and just back from delivering a lecture series in Iran and Russia, is heard daily in the top 100 radio markets in the United States and Canada. He’s author of the runaway bestsellers The Prayer of Jesus and The Complete Bible Answer Book. He lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.
