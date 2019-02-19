Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hank Hanegraaff
Hank Hanegraaff, president of the Christian Research Institute and just back from delivering a lecture series in Iran and Russia, is heard daily in the top 100 radio markets in the United States and Canada. He’s author of the runaway bestsellers The Prayer of Jesus and The Complete Bible Answer Book. He lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Afterlife
If there was ever a need-to-know book, Afterlife is it. On his daily call-in radio show, the most common questions Hanegraff fields are about the…