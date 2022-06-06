Gulchehra Hoja

Gulchehra Hoja is a Uyghur journalist based in Washington, DC. Her reporting on the situation in East Turkistan (commonly known as the Xinjiang Autonomous Province) for Radio Free Asia – which led to the incarceration of her entire extended family – has been widely recognized in the US and Europe. She has earned honors such as the 2019 Magnitsky Human Rights Award; the Courage in Journalism Award from the International Women's Media Foundation in 2020; recognition as one of the 500 most influential Muslims in the world every year since 2016; and an appearance at the 2020 Oslo Freedom Forum. She has been profiled for The Washington Post and The Financial Times, among many other publications. 

