Greg Graffin

GREG GRAFFIN is the lead singer and a songwriter in the punk band Bad Religion. He obtained his Ph.D. in Zoology at Cornell University and a masters in Geology from UCLA. He has lectured at UCLA and Cornell where currently he teaches evolution. He is also the author of Anarchy Evolution, co-authored with Steve Olson, and Population Wars: A New Perspective on Competition and Coexistence. When he is not on tour with Bad Religion he divides his time between upstate New York and Southern California.