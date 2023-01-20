Free shipping on orders $35+
Grant Petersen
Grant Petersen is the founder and owner of Rivendell Bicycle Works. He has been featured in Outside and Men’s Journal, among other magazines. He lives with his family in Walnut Creek, California, and online at Rivbike.com.
Eat Bacon, Don't Jog
This is your brain on Grant Petersen: Every comfortable assumption you have about a subject is turned upside down, and by the time you finish…
Just Ride
“No matter what or how you ride, read this book and remind yourself just how enjoyable cycling can and should be.”—Eben Weiss, author of The…