Ginny Aiken

Ginny Aiken, a former newspaper reporter, lives in Indiana and frequently travels to Pennsylvania with her engineer husband. Born in Havana, Cuba, raised in Valencia and Caracas, Venezuela, she discovered books early and wrote her first novel at age fifteen while she trained with the Venezuelan Classical Ballet Company. She burned that tome when she turned a “mature” sixteen. Ginny has taught novel-writing seminars and workshops at Harrisburg (PA) Area Community College and Penn State University.