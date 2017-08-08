Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ginny Aiken
By the Author
She Shall Be Praised
When socialite Emma Crowell stops the carriage on the way to Portland to 'exercise' her new puppy, the last thing she expects is to be…
Remember Me When
Inspired by the biblical story of Abigail in 1 Samuel, a Christian woman stands up for what is right, despite life-threatening consequences.When Faith married her…
For Such a Time as This
A marriage of convenience between a widowed banker and the strong woman of faith he hires as a nanny blossoms into more in this historical…