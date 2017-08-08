Gina Graham

Gina Graham is an illustrator and art teacher in Chattanooga, TN. She loves to create joyful, uplifting art to offer the hope found in God’s love. Art is restorative to Gina, helping her thrive through injury and illness. In 2005 she had an accident that instantly took the vision from her right eye. Though she was teaching art at the time, her bigger dream was to have an art career.



Realizing that nothing is guaranteed, she started drawing toward that goal the day after her accident, and hasn’t stopped. Her retina was damaged but Gina regained all but a tiny blind spot in her vision. Gina is also a cancer survivor. In 2013 journaling and doodling around scripture helped her thrive through the months of complications after surgery. Many of the images in this book came from that precious time of healing.