Gillian Sze

Gillian Sze is the author of multiple poetry collections and picture books, including The Night Is Deep and Wide (illustrated by Sue Todd) and My Love for You Is Always (illustrated by Michelle Lee). She has studied creative writing and English literature and received a PhD in études anglaises from Université de Montréal. Gillian lives with her family in Montreal, where she teaches and draws hearts in the margins of her favorite books. She invites you to follow her on Twitter and Instagram @gilliansze or visit her online at gilliansze.com.



Naoko Stoop's love of drawing began when she was a young girl growing up in Japan. She now lives and paints in Brooklyn, New York, using found materials like plywood and brown paper bags as her canvases. The author-illustrator of the Red Knit Cap Girl books and Sing with Me! Action Songs Every Child Should Know, Naoko hopes her art will inspire the child within everyone. She invites you to follow her on Instagram @naokostoop and Twitter @naokosstoop or visit her online at redknitcapgirl.com.

