Gerald M. Edelman
Giulio Tononi, M.D., Ph.D., is a Senior Fellow in Theoretical and Experimental Neurobiology at the Neurosciences Institute. He is the editor, with Olaf Sporns, of Selectionism and the Brain. Both authors live in San Diego, California.
By the Author
A Universe Of Consciousness
What goes on in our head when we have a thought? Why do the physical events that occur inside a fistful of gelatinous tissue give…
Topobiology
If you had a complete copy of a dinosaur's DNA and the genetic code, you still would not be able to make a dinosaur—or even…
Bright Air, Brilliant Fire
We are on the verge of a revolution in neuroscience as significant as the Galilean revolution in physics or the Darwinian revolution in biology. Nobel…
Remembered Present
A genuine understanding of how mental states arise from the structure and function of the brain would be, as William James declared in 1892, ”the…