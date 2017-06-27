Gary W. Gallagher
A senior writer-editor in the Publishing Office of the Library of Congress, Margaret E. Wagner is the coauthor and coeditor of The Library of Congress Civil War Desk Reference and The Library of Congress World War II Desk Reference and author of The American Civil War: 365 Days, World War II: 365 Days, and Maxfield Parrish and the Illustrators of the Golden Age.Read More
Gary W. Gallagher, the John L. Nau III Professor of History at the University of Virginia, is the author or editor of many books in the field of Civil War history, including The Confederate War; Causes Won, Lost, and Forgotten: How Hollywood and Popular Art Shape What We Know about the Civil War; and The Union War.
By the Author
The Library of Congress Illustrated Timeline of the Civil War
With striking visuals from the Library of Congress' unparalleled archive, The Library of Congress Illustrated Timeline of the Civil War is an authoritative and engaging…
Chancellorsville And Gettysburg
"Chancellorsville and Gettysburg merits the attention of modern students of these major Eastern campaigns as well as anyone interested in postwar controversies among Union generals."--Gary…
Military Memoirs Of A Confederate
General Edward Porter Alexander was the master gunner of the Confederacy, and undeniably one of the great American artillerists. He was involved in nearly all…