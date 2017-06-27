Edward Porter Alexander
Gary W. Gallagher is the author of a biography of Stephen Dodson Ramseur and has edited a number of books on the Civil War, including Fighting for the Confederacy: The Personal Recollections of General Edward Porter Alexander.Read More
By the Author
Military Memoirs Of A Confederate
General Edward Porter Alexander was the master gunner of the Confederacy, and undeniably one of the great American artillerists. He was involved in nearly all…