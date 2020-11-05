Gary Ginsberg
Gary Ginsberg, former senior editor and counsel of George magazine and a former lawyer in the Clinton White House and Justice Department, has spent his career at the intersection of media, journalism, politics and law. He is currently a Senior Vice President and Global Chief Communications Officer at SoftBank Corp.Read More
By the Author
First Friends
In the bestselling tradition of The Presidents Club and Presidential Courage, White House history as told through the stories of the best friends and closest…