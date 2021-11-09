“Readers will delight in this intriguing look at the human side of the presidency.”—Publishers Weekly

“A fresh, well-written take on the lives of our presidents.” —Kirkus

“Ginsberg has crafted an insightful series of biographies, showing just how these friendships thrived and survived and were consequential for the nation’s history.” ?—Booklist (starred review)

"Gary Ginsberg has brought us a fresh, fascinating and irresistible account of nine presidential relationships that helped to change history. FIRST FRIENDS demonstrates that one of the best ways of understanding the presidents of our past is to discover their relationships with intimate friends, and the author tells us many important things we did not know before.”—Michael Beschloss, New York Times bestselling author of PRESIDENTS OF WAR

“One of the most important roles in any administration is that of First Friend, the person a president can trust completely and be relaxed around. It’s a wonderful idea for a book, and with his great research and personal feel for true friendship, Gary Ginsberg has woven together fascinating stories and memorable insights. His lessons are important not just for studying the presidency, but for understanding leadership and life.”—Walter Isaacson, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of LEONARDO DA VINCI

“Gary Ginsberg takes a fascinating and utterly original look at the most crucial of questions: How do we best understand those who occupy our highest office, and the first friends who supported them?"—Malcolm Gladwell, #1 New York Times bestselling author of TALKING TO STRANGERS

"Even if you're an avid reader of presidential biographies, you'll find yourself saying, 'Who knew?' all the way through FIRST FRIENDS. Gary Ginsberg combed through diaries, letters and interviews with an investigator's eye, teasing out personal details about the intimacies of nine presidents and their best friends. It is one of the best reads of the genre, rich with well-told anecdotes, new angles on critical historical events and evidence of the vital importance of friendship for presidents—and all of us. This book is a joy to read."—Lesley Stahl

"FIRST FRIENDS is an overdue reminder that deep friendship has always played a priceless role in shaping the contours of history. It gives us a fresh reminder of the power of relationships."



—Tom Brokaw

“Delicious, charming and original, this examination of largely unexplored terrain—presidents and their best friends—packs a historical punch.”—Peggy Noonan, Wall Street Journal columnist and bestselling author of THE TIME OF OUR LIVES

"This book was a wonderful surprise for it is engaging, entertaining and informative. Gary Ginsberg has opened an entire new genre and important area of presidential study—their close friends. This is an insightful look at presidents from the point of view of those who can have even more influence on them than their top advisers. Gary's reporting shines fresh light on the workings of the highest political office in our government. Best of all, it is a fun read."—John W. Dean, Nixon White House Counsel

"Everyone needs a BFF, especially people in high places: someone to lean on in good times and bad. [An] entertaining and enlightening romp through interpersonal presidential relationships."—USA Today

"Intimate...Gary Ginsberg chronicles the unelected yet undeniably powerful people who shape presidencies...advisers of presidents with all-access passes to the Oval [who] can make or break legacies."—New York Times

“This is...the book you want to read this summer.”—Fareed Zakaria, Fareed Zakaria GPS

“What a great book! I loved it!”—Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Morning Joe

“I have to say, this subject is so fertile, a great subject for a book. And the examples [Gary Ginsberg] chose are phenomenal.”—John Berman, CNN New Day