Gail Kasper
By the Author
Managing Your Bad Boss
We've all had them! They make our jobs and our lives harder! But how do you manage them. In this audio program, Gail provides concrete…
Online Dating
There are 54 single people in the United States and approximately 40 million of them have tried online dating. If you haven't taken the plunge,…
Kids
Parents are perhaps the most important bosses in the world! Not only do you have a career to manage, but the ups and downs of…
40 and Fabulous!
Young or old, our bodies are constantly changing and as women, we are often left to figure it out on our own. Entering her 40's,…
Beating a Food Addiction
Statistics show that anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating have doubled since the 1960s. A food addiction, like any other addiction, can overtake a person's life…
Likeable You
Join one of our country's most powerful communicators, Gail Kasper, as she provides you with the tools to win friends and create compelling business relationships.…
Make a Decision to Win
Do you have goals that you want to attain? Do you believe you are capable of accomplishing more in your life? Gail Kasper identifies what…
Prospecting Success!
This all-inclusive sales series is designed for security industry professionals, yet offers proactive prospecting tools applicable in any industry. Guaranteed to increase revenues for your…
Lucky 13
You can get the second interview and the job but you must set yourself apart from the competition. Learn from one of our country's leading…
Take Control of Your Life in Challenging Times
At one point or another, we've all been knocked down by life. Perhaps it was because of a job loss, relationship break-up, or the struggles…
The 5 Critical Steps to Book an Appointment with a High Level Decision Maker
Business Guru Gail Kasper has helped sales representatives from some of the world's largest companies produce hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenues. In today's…
Defining Your Brand and Creating a Powerful Online Presence
Progressive marketing strategies are a must to increase company exposure and revenues! Specifically designed for new entrepreneurs, this program is also excellent for any existing…
The One Thing That Can Cause You to Fail the Interview Every Time!
Learn the inside secrets straight from the horses mouth. Gail Kasper has trained leading organizations how to weed out the wrong candidates. Getting the interview…
How to Be the First and Only One in the Door for an Interview
Sound too good to be true? Well, it's not. Today more than ever, there are too many candidates and not enough jobs. Gail Kasper has…