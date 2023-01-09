Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Fiona Mozley
Fiona Mozley was born in East London and raised in York, in the North of England. She studied history at Cambridge and then lived in Buenos Aires and London, working at a literary agency and at a travel center. Her first novel, Elmet, was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2017. She lives in Edinburgh with her partner and their dog. Mozley's second novel, Hot Stew, is available now.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Elmet
FINALIST FOR THE 2017 MAN BOOKER PRIZE **The Guardian Best Books of 2017 * December Indie Next Pick * Amazon Best of the Month *…