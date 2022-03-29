Estelle Paranque

Dr. Estelle Paranque is an Assistant Professor in Early Modern and Public History at the New College of the Humanities at Northeastern, having earned a PhD in Early Modern European History from University College London in 2016. She has participated in several international historical documentaries on TV, including BBC’s much lauded The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family. She has also participated in Secrets d’Histoire (France 2/ France 3) as well as the history podcasts, HistoryHit, Not Just the Tudors, and Talking Tudors. She has also written pieces on Anne Boleyn for ARTUK.
 
