Estelle Paranque
Dr. Estelle Paranque is an Assistant Professor in Early Modern and Public History at the New College of the Humanities at Northeastern, having earned a PhD in Early Modern European History from University College London in 2016. She has participated in several international historical documentaries on TV, including BBC’s much lauded The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family. She has also participated in Secrets d’Histoire (France 2/ France 3) as well as the history podcasts, HistoryHit, Not Just the Tudors, and Talking Tudors. She has also written pieces on Anne Boleyn for ARTUK.Read More
By the Author
Blood, Fire, and Gold
A fascinating joint biography of Elizabeth I and Catherine de' Medici, which explores how their complex 30-year relationship redefined the course of history.Sixteenth-century Europe was…