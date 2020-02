Esme Raji Codell

Esmé Raji Codell is the author ofillustrated by LeUyen Pham,, with illustrations by Drazen Kozjan; a memoir for young readers,and the IRA Children’s Book Award winner,. Her first book was the memoir, and her most recent book for adults isShe has worked as a children’s bookseller, teacher, and school librarian, and now runs the popular children’s literature Web site http://www.planetesme.com , and literary salon, The Planet Esmé Bookroom. Esmé lives in Chicago with her husband and son.