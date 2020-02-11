Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Esme Raji Codell
Esmé Raji Codell is the author of Hanukkah, Shmanukkah!, illustrated by LeUyen Pham, Diary of a Fairy Godmother, with illustrations by Drazen Kozjan; a memoir for young readers, Sing a Song of Tuna Fish: Hard-to-Swallow Stories from Fifth Grade, and the IRA Children’s Book Award winner, Sahara Special. Her first book was the memoir Educating Esmé: Diary of a Teacher’s First Year, and her most recent book for adults is How To Get Your Child to Love Reading. She has worked as a children’s bookseller, teacher, and school librarian, and now runs the popular children’s literature Web site http://www.planetesme.com, and literary salon, The Planet Esmé Bookroom. Esmé lives in Chicago with her husband and son.Read More
