Sahara Special

Sahara Jones is going into fifth grade-again. Although she won’t be “Sahara Special” anymore (special needs, that is), she doesn’t expect this year to be any better than last year. Fifth grade is going to be different, though, because Sahara’s class is getting a new teacher: Miss Pointy. From her eggplant-colored lipstick to the strange subjects she teaches, like “Puzzling” and “Time Travel,” she is like no other teacher Sahara has ever known. With Miss Pointy’s help, Sahara just might find a way to redefine special for herself.

