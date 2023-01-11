Ernie O’Byrne

Ernie and Marietta O’Byrne are the owners of Northwest Garden Nursery in Eugene, Oregon. Formerly a retail nursery specializing in unusual plants, it is now a wholesale nursery specializing in hellebores. The O’Byrne's garden is renowned for its stunning combinations and variety of habitats, which allow Ernie and Marietta to experiment with a huge palette of plants. Marietta speaks regularly to audiences of passionate gardeners and has written for a number of gardening publications. Visit the nursery’s website at northwestgardennursery.com.