Erin Kelly

ERIN KELLY is a New York Times bestselling author, event speaker, and the oldest daughter of Jill Kelly and her husband, retired Buffalo Bills Quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. Erin has an interdisciplinary degree in digital media and strategic communications from Liberty University. She is currently attending Liberty University School of Law. Erin is a member of the board for Hunter’s Hope Foundation. She lives with her husband, Parker, and their dog, Blu in Lynchburg, Virginia.