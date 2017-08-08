Erin Kelly
ERIN KELLY is a New York Times bestselling author, event speaker, and the oldest daughter of Jill Kelly and her husband, retired Buffalo Bills Quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. Erin has an interdisciplinary degree in digital media and strategic communications from Liberty University. She is currently attending Liberty University School of Law. Erin is a member of the board for Hunter’s Hope Foundation. She lives with her husband, Parker, and their dog, Blu in Lynchburg, Virginia.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Prayer and Planning for the Big Day
The weeks after the engagement and before the "I do" may be some of the most beautiful -- and worrisome -- days of your life,…
Hot Chocolate With God Devotional #2
YOU ARE GOD'S DAUGHTER, LOVED AND CHERISHED AS A PRINCESS OF THE KING. Sisters Camryn and Erin Kelly have teamed up once again to answer…
Hot Chocolate With God Devotional
YOU ARE GOD'S IDEA, WONDERFULLY AND FEARFULLY MADE ON PURPOSE- FOR A PURPOSE.The book you're holding has answers to your questions about your life. Each…
Hot Chocolate With God #3
YOU are valuable! YOU are God's child! YOU are wonderfully made! YOU have a purpose!Camryn Kelly, with insight from her older sister, Erin, and her…