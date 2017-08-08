Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Camryn Kelly
Erin Kelly is the oldest daughter to Jim and Jill Kelly. She enjoys playing basketball, and is a very gifted writer who also likes to draw.
Jill Kelly is the wife of Jim Kelly and mother of Erin and Camryn. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller Without a Word, which was published by FaithWords in hardcover, September 2010.
By the Author
Hot Chocolate With God Devotional #2
YOU ARE GOD'S DAUGHTER, LOVED AND CHERISHED AS A PRINCESS OF THE KING. Sisters Camryn and Erin Kelly have teamed up once again to answer…
Hot Chocolate With God Devotional
YOU ARE GOD'S IDEA, WONDERFULLY AND FEARFULLY MADE ON PURPOSE- FOR A PURPOSE. The book you're holding has answers to your questions about your life.…
Hot Chocolate With God #3
YOU are valuable! YOU are God's child! YOU are wonderfully made! YOU have a purpose! Camryn Kelly, with insight from her older sister, Erin, and…