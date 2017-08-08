Camryn Kelly

Camryn Kelly is the youngest daughter of Jill Kelly and her husband, retired Buffalo Bills Quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. She has a passion for writing and sharing her childlike faith in Jesus.



Erin Kelly is the oldest daughter to Jim and Jill Kelly. She enjoys playing basketball, and is a very gifted writer who also likes to draw.



Jill Kelly is the wife of Jim Kelly and mother of Erin and Camryn. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller Without a Word, which was published by FaithWords in hardcover, September 2010.



