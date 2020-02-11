Eric Dinerstein, PhD, attended Northwestern University and Western Washington University and did his graduate studies in wildlife science at the University of Washington. He is the Director of biodiversity and wildlife solutions at RESOLVE, where he devotes his time to the conservation of wild populations of elephants, rhinos, tigers, and other endangered species. He was previously chief scientist and vice president for conservation science at the World Wildlife Fund for nearly twenty-five years. Dinerstein began researching tigers in Nepal in 1975 as a Peace Corps volunteer. He later continued fieldwork in the region, studying rhinos and tigers for the Smithsonian Institution. Dinerstein’s nonfiction works include: The Return of the Unicorns: The Natural History and Conservation of the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros; Tigerland and Other Unintended Destinations; and The Kingdom of Rarities.



