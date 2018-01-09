Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Enrico Lavagno

Enrico Lavagno is the author of several books on archaeology, history, and art including The Holy Land: Guide to Archaeological Sites and The World: Flying High. He lives in Turin, Italy.

Sacco Vallarino is an Italy-based design company founded by Mauro Sacco and Elisa Vallarino. In addition to illustrating literary, children’s, and educational books, they also design for advertising firms and teach at prestigious design institutes.
