Enrico Lavagno
Enrico Lavagno is the author of several books on archaeology, history, and art including The Holy Land: Guide to Archaeological Sites and The World: Flying High. He lives in Turin, Italy.
Sacco Vallarino is an Italy-based design company founded by Mauro Sacco and Elisa Vallarino. In addition to illustrating literary, children’s, and educational books, they also design for advertising firms and teach at prestigious design institutes.
By the Author
Maps of the World's Oceans
This lavishly illustrated, fact-filled atlas--a follow-up to Maps of the World--allows children to discover the fascinating and mysterious world below sea level with links to…
Maps of the World
A lavishly illustrated, fact-filled, oversized atlas that allows children to discover the world without leaving their home. Covering every continent, country, even outer space, MAPS…