A lavishly illustrated, fact-filled, oversized atlas that allows children to discover the world without leaving their home.





Covering every continent, country, even outer space, MAPS OF THE WORLD is a vibrant and comprehensive atlas that children of all ages will love to explore.









Each map includes a link allowing kids to download a version of them on computers and tablets to explore even further. Captivating and comprehensive, MAPS OF THE WORLD will entice even the most reluctant young explorer.

The dozens of colorful, detailed maps are filled with charming, educational icons representing the aboriginal people in Australia, giant tortoises in the Galapagos, the Gold Rush in California, traditional dress in Mali, and even James Bond in England. Flip the next page in the book, and the corresponding icon key explains hundreds of these cultural, environmental, and societal illustrations. Organized by continent, the atlas also includes details on populations, language, agricultural, politics, and other bite-size facts.