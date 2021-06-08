Emma Robinson

Emma Robinson is the author of several bestselling women’s fiction novels. She also blogs about the funny side of parenting and has contributed to podcasts such as Funny Women. Whilst her early novels are humorous, her recent work focuses on emotional themes and these novels are both heart-breaking and life affirming. Emma enjoys writing stories which explore the power of family and friendship in the most challenging circumstances. Emma currently lives in Essex, England with a husband, two children and a small black dog.