Elizabeth Langhorne
Elizabeth Langhorne is the author of Nancy Astor and Her Friends and the coauthor of A Virginia Family and Its Plantation Houses and has written historical monographs and number articles for scholarly journals and magazines.
By the Author
Monticello
Thomas Jefferson, the public man, is a familiar and oft-chronicled figure. But the private Thomas Jefferson has been little studied. Now Elizabeth Langhorne, drawing upon…