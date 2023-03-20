Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Monticello
Monticello

A Family Story

by Elizabeth Langhorne

Apr 30, 1987

Thomas Jefferson, the public man, is a familiar and oft-chronicled figure. But the private Thomas Jefferson has been little studied. Now Elizabeth Langhorne, drawing upon public records and hitherto-unpublished documents, has produced an intimate and fascinating account of our third president and numerous members of his family, including some of his slaves, as they lived their private and sometimes tumultuous lives at Jefferson’s beloved Monticello. Includes illustrations.

