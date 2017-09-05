Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Eileen Rivers
Eileen Rivers is a USA Today editor and editorial board member. Formerly with the Washington Post, she has been writing and reporting for more than fifteen years and has produced several multimedia online interactives covering the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. A veteran of the U.S. Army, she served in Kuwait following Desert Storm where she was sent into the former combat zone as an Arabic linguist, collecting and translating information from enemy targets. Rivers lives in Maryland.Read More
By the Author
Beyond the Call
A riveting account of three women who fought shoulder-to-shoulder with men and worked with local women to restore their lives and push back the TalibanThey…