Edward Brodkin

Ashley A. Pallathra, BA graduated with Distinction from the University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in the Biological Basis of Behavior. She is the author of a number of published research papers on social and affective neuroscience, psychology, and treatments to improve social functioning in individuals with autism. Currently, she is a graduate student in the Clinical Psychology PhD Program at The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.Edward S. (“Ted”) Brodkin, MD is Associate Professor of Psychiatry with tenure at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. He is Founder and Director of the Adult Autism Spectrum Program at Penn Medicine. His research program and publications are focused on social-emotional behavior development, social neuroscience, the genomics of autism, and autism treatment. He lives in Philadelphia, PA.