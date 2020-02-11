Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
E. Lockhart
E. Lockhart is the author of Dramarama, The Boyfriend List, Fly on the Wall, and The Boy Book. She is also one of the co-authors of How to be Bad, with Lauren Myracle and Sarah Mlynowski. She has never been a member of a secret society. Not that she’d tell you, anyway.
Visit her on the Web at http://www.e-lockhart.com.
