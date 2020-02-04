Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Duncan Wu

Duncan Wu is Raymond A. Wagner professor of literary studies at Georgetown University and a former fellow of St. Catherine’s College, Oxford. He has written on Romantic writers from William Wordsworth to William Hazlitt, as well as on contemporary British theater. He and his dog Topsy live in McLean, Virginia.
