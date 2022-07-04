Dr. Arline T Geronimus

Arline T. Geronimus is a professor in the School of Public Health and Research Professor in the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan, where she also is affiliated with the Center for Research on Ethnicity, Culture, and Health. An elected member of the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies of Science, Dr. Geronimus received her undergraduate degree in Political Theory from Princeton University, her doctorate in Behavioral Sciences from the Harvard School of Public Health, and did post-doctoral training at Harvard Medical School.