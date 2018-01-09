Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Doris Wynbeek Rikkers
DORIS WYNBEEK RIKKERS has been in Christian publishing for over forty years. She started her career at Zondervan, launching the NIV translation and developing a full line of bibles such as the NIV Study Bible, the Adventure Bible, the NIV Student Bible, and the Woman’s Devotional Bible. She has written eight books for children including: the NIV Read with Me Bible, God Loves Me Bible, Little Jesus, Little Me, Rise Above, Ask Bethany, and the Read with Me Bible for Toddlers. Currently, she is in her own business as consultant, writer, and editor. Doris loves to work in her garden, read, cook, travel, sit on the beach, and spend time with friends and family, especially her young granddaughter.Read More
