Get a better understanding of the Holy Spirit and why the Spirit of God is as relevant today as in Biblical times.





Many who are very familiar with God, the Father, and Jesus, the Son, have far less understanding of God’s Spirit.





This easy-to-follow guide explains what the stories of the Bible reveal about the Holy Spirit. Doris Rikkers highlights characters and scenes from the Bible that show the Spirit at work, both in the Old Testament and the New Testament. Every story includes application for today.





Learn the who, what, where, when and how of God’s Spirit. Presented in lively narrative, UNDERSTANDING THE HOLY SPIRIT TODAY communicates biblical truth that will empower and uplift.