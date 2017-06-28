Donald M. Vickery
Donald M. Vickery, MD, helped develop the first medical decision charts for non-doctors. Formerly the head of the nonprofit Self-Care Institute, he died in 2008. He coauthored Take Care of Yourself and Taking Care of Your Child with James F. Fries and Robert H. Pantell.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Take Care of Yourself, 10th Edition
A revised edition of the classic self-care guide, with new research on aging. "Every family should have this book"(Annals of Internal Medicine).Continuing to break new…
Taking Care of Your Child, Ninth Edition
The bestselling indispensable resource for parents and caregivers, covering more than 175 common symptoms and health care problems, to raise a healthy, happy childFor more…